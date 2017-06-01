Meet Allie.
Her son needs help operating a washing machine.
Trying to help someone when you can’t see what they’re looking at is frustrating. With Chalk, it’s simple.
Chalk lets you both share a live view of the problem, so you can solve it together.
With Chalk, you can draw on the screen to give instructions. Your Chalk Marks stick where you put them with augmented reality technology from Vuforia and ARKit.
It’s similar to live video chat, but you’re both looking at the same thing together.
Even as your view changes, Chalk Marks stay anchored to the object in the real world.
Meet Dave.
He needs help installing his thermostat.
Meet Josh.
He’s traveling for work, but promised to help his daughter with a school project.
