See it.
Solve it.Together.

Vuforia Chalk is a brand-new way to communicate – as if you’re drawing on the world with digital chalk.

Using the Chalk app to help
Featured in VentureBeat, BBC, c|net

How it Works

Connect with a friend to solve a problem.

Trying to help someone when you can’t see what they’re looking at is frustrating. With Chalk, it’s simple.

So you can see what they see.

Chalk lets you both share a live view of the problem, so you can solve it together.

And show them what to do as if you are there.

With Chalk, you can draw on the screen to give instructions. Your Chalk Marks stick where you put them with augmented reality technology from Vuforia and ARKit.

Share a live view

It’s similar to live video chat, but you’re both looking at the same thing together.
Chalk Marks stick where you put them.

Even as your view changes, Chalk Marks stay anchored to the object in the real world.

Chalk Buzz

Latest + Greatest

    Chalk Is the AR App I’ve Been Waiting For
    https://goo.gl/J5rPVL › Read on Twitter ›

    This new conferencing app is an incredible example of how Apple's next big thing can help your everyday life.
    Read the article ›

    We show you how Project Chalk can be used to remotely help others. #AR #Video
    Read on VentureBeat.com ›

    Chalk is the first AR app to really capture our attention
    – Henry T. Casey

    Watch Dave Lee get help with a coffee machine
    “End those frustrating calls where your parents ask how tech works…”
iPad and iPhone

Now Available for iOS 11

U.S. only. For iPhone 6s or later, iPhone SE, iPad 2017, iPad Pro.

Download on the App Store